Prophet Walter Magaya Investigation Goes Global: ZRP Releases Official Numbers For ‘Victims’ Across The World

ZRP Opens Global Reporting Lines In Expanding Walter Magaya Investigation

The Walter Magaya investigation has gone global as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released official contact numbers for ‘victims’ across the world to use to report. The development was announced in a detailed press statement issued in Harare, with police urging people in Zimbabwe and abroad to come forward. The ZRP said it has been receiving requests from “people all over the world” seeking guidance on how to report allegations linked to PHD Ministries’ Walter Magaya.

In the press statement, the ZRP declared that it has officially “taken note” of several calls from different countries and is now providing direct channels for reporting. The police emphasised that international complainants should feel free to initiate their cases.

“Please take note that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has availed cellphone number 0776 830 226, National Complaints number (0242) 703631 and WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 for anyone to freely report and allow the Zimbabwe Republic Police to conduct investigations,” the statement read.

ZRP Opens Reporting Channels For Global Complaints

The ZRP said the new reporting avenues are open to people in Zimbabwe, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and “any country” where a potential complainant may be based. Police highlighted that the lines are for use by anyone seeking to lodge allegations of rape, assault or fraud.

The police also stated that victims in South Africa should take additional steps when reporting. According to the statement, individuals can approach “the local Police Station to report and have your statement notarised and formally submitted to the Zimbabwean Embassy.” Authorities stated that this process ensures the complaint becomes part of the official docket handled in Harare.

Honouring procedural guidelines was emphasised throughout. The police emphasised the importance of proper verification and warned that all reports must be submitted through the official contact details they had released.

Warning Issued Against Interference With Investigations

The ZRP issued a strong warning to individuals and groups attempting to interfere with the ongoing investigations. According to the statement, anyone who tries to threaten witnesses or obstruct the probe faces arrest for “defeating or obstructing the course of justice.”

Police also cautioned social media groups, including platforms such as COZWA and Crime Watch Zimbabwe, against circulating the private contact numbers of investigators. The ZRP stressed that only the numbers provided in the press release should be used by witnesses or anyone who wishes to make a report.

“Victims or witnesses are urged to utilise the numbers given above and quickly report anyone issuing threats, harassment or intimidation,” the statement continued.

Police Say Reports Are Being Received From Across The World

The press statement underscored that calls have been coming from across the world, prompting the police to standardise reporting methods. ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi signed the document, confirming that the communication was issued officially on behalf of the Commissioner-General of Police.

The statement, dated November 2025, forms part of the widening investigation surrounding the PHD Ministries leader. The police reiterated that they remain open to all reports, whether domestic or international.