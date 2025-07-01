Prophet Walter Magaya Takes Anointed Apples to USA

Prophet Walter Magaya is headed to the United States this August for a major three-day spiritual gathering, just as social media is still buzzing over his introduction of “anointed apples” during a Sunday service.

The PHD Ministries founder took to Instagram on Monday, 30 June 2025, to announce the upcoming America for Jesus Conference, which will run from 15 to 17 August at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre.

A Call for Direction, Healing and Transformation

Magaya described the conference as a space for people looking for clarity, purpose, and spiritual alignment during crucial moments in life. He said the event is meant to deliver God’s message with “precision and grace.”

“From the 15th to the 17th, join him at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre for the three-day America for Jesus Conference designed for those seeking clarity, direction, and meaningful transformation. His mandate is clear. To deliver God’s message and minister His power with precision and grace in the name of Jesus Christ. This is a moment set aside for individuals who value insight, who carry responsibility, who are navigating pivotal seasons and looking for deeper alignment in life and purpose,” part of the announcement reads.

According to Magaya, the gathering isn’t just for churchgoers, but for anyone, from parents and leaders to people unsure of what’s next in life, who wants to tap into divine guidance.

“Whether you are building a family, leading an organisation, shaping decisions, or simply searching for what’s next, this is a space where answers meet intention. A place where lives are shaped through timeless truth and the presence of God. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope— Jeremiah 29:11 (NKJV)”

More Than Just a Conference

Magaya framed the event as a life-changing opportunity — one that could bring healing, restoration, deliverance and transformation to those who attend.

“This gathering is an opportunity to connect with that promise—to come into alignment with the plans of God and to receive what has already been prepared for your future. Healing. Restoration. Direction. Deliverance. Transformation. These are more than themes. They represent what has already been made available through Christ and what you are being invited to encounter fully. Be set apart by the hand of the Lord. There are moments that define direction. This is one of them. May God bless you,” the post added.