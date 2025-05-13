Prosecutors allege that Diddy once made a male escort Pee into Cassie’s mouth Pee

Diddy’s trial finally began opening statements in the courtroom in New York City on Monday after a week of jury selection.

Diddy allegedly once made a male escort pee into Cassie’s mouth, according to the prosecution’s opening statements in his criminal trial on Monday. Attorney Emily A. Johnson made the claim while explaining why the singer agreed to participate in a freak-off. She said that Cassie loved Diddy but at the same time, “knew it was not something she wanted to do.”

During the alleged freak-off, Diddy allegedly instructed the male sex worker to urinate into her mouth. She “felt like she was choking” when Combs “made an escort urinate into her mouth,” Johnson alleged, as caught by The New York Times. She went on to say Cassie “knew she had no choice but to agree” due to Diddy’s allegedly violent nature.

Johnson accused Diddy of allegedly “brutally” beating Cassie “countless times” over the years. She referenced one instance where the Bad Boy mogul learned of a relationship she was having with another man and allegedly retaliated violently.

The prosecution wasn’t the only side to bring up Cassie. Diddy’s defense attorney, Teny Geragos, directly referenced the infamous hotel video of him assaulting her back in 2016. “His fights with Cassie were about cheating. It was a toxic relationship – they loved each other. Cassie will tell you about the jealousy of Kim Porter, then Gina. The day of the hotel hallway, jealousy was on display. Violence by the elevator bank, ten years ago. You will see it later today. What Combs did is indefensible,” she said, as noted by Inner City Press. Regardless, she reiterated: “The video is not evidence of sex trafficking.”

The reference to their relationship being “toxic” was part of a broader strategy the defense implemented with Diddy’s opening statements. They argued the allegations stem from “love, jealousy and money.” As caught by Inner City Press, Geragos suggested that Diddy may not be perfect, but that doesn’t mean he’s guilty of the crimes for which the state is accusing him.

Authorities originally arrested Diddy back in September of last year. They charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations.