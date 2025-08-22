Prosecutors Demand Diddy’s Acquittal Request Be Thrown Out

Diddy is still residing behind bars in New York City as his awaits his upcoming sentencing hearing on October 3.

Federal prosecutors in Diddy’s high-profile criminal case have asked that a judge rejects the Bad Boy mogul’s request for an acquittal or retrial. Diddy filed his request, last month, arguing that his conviction was highly-unusual are far as the Mann Act goes.

In a new filing caught by The Associated Press, prosecutors wrote: “Evidence of the defendant’s guilt on the Mann Act counts was overwhelming.” They cited the sexual escapades that referred to throughout the trial as “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.” Specially, they alleged that Diddy used video recordings of the encounters to threaten his girlfriends to continue participating in them. “At trial, there was ample evidence to support the jury’s convictions,” prosecutors said.

“During these relationships, he asserted substantial control over Ventura and Jane’s lives. Specifically, he controlled and threatened Ventura’s career, controlled her appearance, and paid for most of her living expenses, taking away physical items when she did not do what he wanted,” prosecutors continued. “The defendant similarly paid Jane’s US$10,000 rent and threatened her that he would stop paying her rent if she did not comply with his demands.”

As for Diddy’s filing, his lawyers wrote: “It is undisputed that he had no commercial motive and that all involved were adults. The men chose to travel and engage in the activity voluntarily. The verdict confirms the women were not vulnerable or exploited or trafficked or sexually assaulted.”

They added: “Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a ‘swingers’ lifestyle. That does not constitute ‘prostitution’ under a properly limited definition of the statutory term.”

While the jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, they still convicted him on lesser crimes. These included two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3.