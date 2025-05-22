Prosecutors in Diddy Trial Present Photos of Alleged Male Workers Hired for “Freak Offs”

As Week 2 of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial unfolds in New York City, prosecutors have unmasked several alleged sex workers involved in the case, shedding new light on the disturbing accusations against the music mogul.

TMZ reports that on Monday, the prosecution submitted a large batch of evidence, including photos and documents identifying individuals Diddy allegedly paid and transported across state lines for so-called “freak-offs” — a term used by federal prosecutors to describe group sex encounters involving Diddy, one of his girlfriends, and a male sex worker. These sessions were reportedly recorded and, according to prosecutors, often involved coercion or force.

Images of the alleged escorts were displayed on monitors for the jury during last week’s testimony from Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Cassie was able to identify some of the men she said were involved in these sessions, although she could not recall all of their names.

Among those identified is a man known only as “Jules,” who was reportedly the third person in the room during the infamous 2016 incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, where Diddy was seen on surveillance footage assaulting Cassie. Another individual, Jonathan Oddi, was labeled by prosecutors as Diddy and Cassie’s alleged “sex slave,” claiming he participated in multiple freak-offs.

Other sex workers named include Jake, a white man based in Los Angeles; Craig, a Black man from Miami; Brian, a Black man who was reportedly recruited via Craigslist in New York; and Skylar, a white escort featured on the adult companion site “Cowboys 4 Angels.”

The release of this information marks a major development in the high-profile case and adds further weight to the allegations that Diddy used his power and wealth to manipulate and exploit individuals for sex under the guise of luxury and fame.