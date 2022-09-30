‘Prostituting’ student nurse loses father’s financial support

A DISAPPOINTED father has stopped paying school fees for his daughter who is a student at Makeni School of Nursing in Lusaka after a woman whose boyfriend she grabbed posted her photos on Facebook, calling her a prostitute.

It is reported that while scrolling Facebook, father to 21-year old Hildah Phiri almost suffered a heart attack when he came across a post suggesting that instead of learning how to administer injections on patients, his daughter was, infact, a regular recipient of a man’s fleshly and baby-giving injection administered by a male nurse from Mtendere clinic.

The photos and accusations had been posted by 28-year old Victoria Mwamba who was hurting at losing a man she had cohabited with for two years, to the youthful Hildah, who opted to start nursing a taken man’s tool box.

Confounded and heartbroken, Hildah’s father withdrew his financial support to his daughter.

Determined to continue with her nursing programme, Hildah ran to the Lusaka boma local court, petitioning that Victoria be compelled to take up her educational expenses since she had caused her father to withdraw support with her Facebook post.

“She posted me on Facebook that I am a prostitute who has troubled her with her man. When my father saw the post, he blocked me and withdrew from paying for my school fees… Because of that, I want her to start paying for my school fees for defaming my name,” Hildah told the court.

Facts before the Lusaka boma local court were that Kabwe Katanga, aged 31 of Kaunda Square, who is a male nurse at Mtendere clinic was cohabiting with Mwamba for more than two years when she later found a picture of Hildah on his phone.

” I found a picture of Hildah in my boyfriend’s phone and when I asked him about it, he lied that it was his sister but he later changed his statement that she was just an innocent girl,” Victoria said.

Victoria admitted to posting Hildah on Facebook because she was very upset, considering the time she had invested while cohabiting with Katanga.

She said they had been planning to formalise marital processes with Katanga before the ‘innocent’ Hildah came in the picture.

Victoria, however, added that they are no longer together with Katanga because he decided to leave the house and start dating the first year student nurse.

After hearing the testimonies, magistrate Martha Tembo dismissed the claim, noting that if Hildah was not a prostitute, she could not have been with a man who had not paid dowry for her.

She ruled that Hildah was doing things at a wrong time as her main concern ought to be school.

“You can’t save two masters; you can not focus on school while entertaining Katanga who is only playing with you.

Your father pulled out paying the school fees because he knew that you would fail and that is a waste of money,” magistrate Tembo said.

She cautioned Hildah that the outcome of her relationship with Katanga will be a pregnancy and that such is not the reason she is pursuing at the nursing school.

Magistrate Tembo told Hildah that Katanga will probably just ‘use’ her, without escalating the relationship to marriage.

The judicial officer further noted that if Katanga marries Hildah, he will still be cheating on her because the proverbial thumb rule of “old habits die hard.”

She advised Katanga to simply marry, instead of ‘monkeying around’ with people’s daughters.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba