PROTECT CHIRWA

…a victim of PF corruption lords fighting back – Kalala

By Ernest Chanda

JACK Kalala has charged that those being ursued for corruption in the PF are the ones fighting back by scheming against DEC director general Mary Chirwa’s removal.

Recently, four different video clips of about five minutes each imaged on social media of a woman masturbating and fondling her private parts on what seemed like different occasions in which people allege it was Chirwa.

It is not clear where these were recorded by the subject or by someone else secretly.

And Kalala, a former special assistant for policy implementation and monitoring in the Levy Mwanawasa administration, notes that corrupt people never go down without a fight.

“It is apparent, from the statement coming from the PF surrogates calling upon Ms Mary Chirwa to resign, that Mary Chirwa, the DEC director general, is indeed a victim of the PF corruption lords fighting back to defend themselves. Her uncompromising and tenacious aggression against corruption has unsettled them. It has made them spending sleepless nights. She has proved to be a thorn in the flesh giving them excruciating mental pain and agony,” he charged in a statement. “In their fight to defend themselves, they have made Mary Chirwa their prime target. They came up with a despicable scheme to break and destroy her in order to neutralise her efforts to fight corruption, and instill fear in other people engaged in the fight against the scourge.”

Kalala said corrupt people would even kill to survive, hence the use of several dirty tactics which include blackmail.

Citing Italian mafias, he urged those fighting corruption to intensify the fight.

“Corrupt people are cruel and vicious. They will even kill to protect themselves against those fighting corruption and other related vices. The mafia in Italy is a good example,” Kalala said. “The people engaged in the fight against the scourge should know this very well. They should bear in mind that the criminals of corruption would not sit idle and allow being defeated without a fight. The corruption lords will fiercely fight back and will even kill for their survival. They are evil, cruel, vicious and dangerous.”

He warned that corruption lords have paid their surrogates to seek Chirwa’s removal from the DEC.

“After executing their heinous scheme, the lords of corruption have now unleashed their paid degenerate surrogates to call for the resignation of Mary Chirwa. These will come up with all sorts of moral claims to justify their malicious claims and to camouflage their hidden devilish motive,” Kalala said. “They are nothing but agents of the devil and should be totally ignored and treated with disgusting contempt they deserve as their evil activities are detrimental to national interests. They should be considered as enemies of the country, the socio-economic development and the common good.”

Kalala called for Chirwa’s protection, adding that all other citizens should support her.

He also called for the arrest of those who circulated the videos.

“Ms Mary Chirwa, being a victim of the evil schemes of enemies of good governance and the well-being of our nation, deserves protection and our moral support. All good citizens should – out of love for our beautiful country – stand up to give moral support to Mary Chirwa. She deserves our moral support as a gallant soldier of the fight against corruption in our society,” he said. “All well-meaning citizens have a national and moral duty to stand by our gallant and fearless soldier. The leadership should stand by her and give her moral support. They should also undertake to do whatever it takes to bring to book the perpetrators of the hideous plot to destroy her reputation, integrity and character. They want to break her spirit and mental strength. The perpetrators of the senseless and grim conspiracy against Mary Chirwa are dangerous enemies of our society and national values. They should firmly be dealt with.”

Kalala reminded government that the corrupt have regrouped and are using the same loot to fight back.

“The criminals who looted our national coffers to enrich themselves and build mansions for themselves have regrouped to fight back in self-defence. They want to defeat the just and well-meaning fight against corruption. They are using their ill-gotten moneys to fight back,” he added. “They have lots of money and it would be a perilous misjudgment for the new dawn government to underrate them. These people are heartless, dangerous and ruthless. The inhumane, cruel treatment they made President HH (Hakainde Hichilema) to go through when they arrested him for no reason, the criminal gassing of citizens for ulterior political motives, and the killing of innocent and harmless citizens in cold blood are a reflection of the depth of their barbaric, cruelty and heartlessness.”

Kalala called on the public to reject PF’s frustration of the fight against corruption.

He also called for courage among those involved in fighting the scourge.

“The nation should not allow looters of national resources to undermine the well-intended fight against corruption. The people on the frontline to fight the scourge should be motivated, inspired and protected against the heinous plots of the lords of corruption and their surrogates,” he noted. “Without strong people to fight the scourge, institutions will be weak and the fight against corruption will be compromised and rendered to be an academic exercise.”

And Kalala urged the new dawn administration to “prosecute the fight against corruption robustly”.

He said corruption should not be given room to blossom in the nation.

“The new dawn government should prosecute the fight against corruption robustly and with the seriousness it deserves. To handle it with kiddy gloves and treat it with indifference is tantamount to providing the best and fertile breeding ground for corruption to thrive and grow,” Kalala stressed. “Corruption should not be given room to bloom and deepen its roots. Integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption should be the strong foundation on which we should build our nation. We should make them part of our fundamental values and culture.”

And Kalala bemoaned the weakness displayed so far by investigative wings in fighting corruption.

“Our Inspector General of Police and members of his command team are weak, making looters to take advantage of their weakness to grow wings. The IG and his team should pull up their socks. They should not expect the President to give them orders for them to act because that is not his style of leadership,” he said. “The police should investigate the gassing incident, the burning of the markets and the killing of innocent people perceived to be members of the opposition. The perpetrators of these crimes should be brought to book. The rule of law does not leave any wrong doing to go unpunished. Fighting crime should not be considered as persecution as some people tend to claim but prosecution of wrongdoers.”

Kalala encouraged President Hichilema and his team to fight on.

He said those who become instant millionaires upon entering public service should be questioned.

“The President and his new dawn government should not relent in the fight against corruption. The people of Zambia want their looted money to be recovered. They want their money in the custody of government to be protected and used for the intended purposes,” said Kalala. “Those who become instant millionaires upon entering government should be made to account for their instant wealth. The rule of law and good governance demand just that we need more steam in the fight against corruption.”

On recently, PF deputy spokesperson Emmanuel Mwamba said anyone can be victim of social media.

He said the alleged Mary Chirwa videos, “is a constitutional matter. Issues of ethics and morals are in the Constitution. The President is compelled by the Constitution. When there is a grave allegation like this the President needs to act.”

Mwamba, who vehemently denied any PF involvement in the circulation of the pornographic videos, said the coincidence between the emergence of the videos and the questioning of former first lady Esther Lungu by the Drug Enforcement Commission did not matter.

“We have nothing to do with the video. All of us know how difficult it is to manipulate a video and even if you did as soon as you do some reverse applications, it will show you that this is a manipulated process. For us this is a serious matter. It does not matter when it occurred. Whether it is now, 2017, if it came out two weeks from now – for us we saw it. This is a constitutional matter. Issues of ethics and morals are in the Constitution. The President is compelled by the Constitution,” said Mwamba.