Protest erupts in central Mali over alleged army killings

In the central Malian village of Diafarabé, dozens of demonstrators, mainly women and children, took to the streets to express outrage after reports surfaced that more than 20 civilians were killed by the Malian army.

The protest took place on Wednesday, just two days after the alleged executions. While accusations of military abuse are not uncommon in Mali’s conflict-ridden central region, public demonstrations have become increasingly rare since the military seized power and tightened restrictions on civil liberties.

“The women are demonstrating their anger to denounce the alleged murder of 27 people by the Malian army last Monday,” said Diowro Diallo, who leads the Fulani association Dental Wuwardé.

Diallo, speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday, recounted how the military allegedly detained men who had gathered at a local livestock market. “The army arrested 28 men who were at the Diafrabé market to sell their animals,” he said. “The soldiers crossed the river behind the village with the prisoners, but one escaped and returned to the village to report that the army had executed the others.”

Diafarabé is a Fulani-majority village in Mali’s central Mopti region, an area plagued by insecurity and frequent attacks by the al-Qaida-affiliated group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).

In response to the allegations, the Malian army said it had begun looking into the matter.

“An investigation has been opened following these allegations, and we are waiting for its conclusion to determine what happened,” stated army spokesperson Col. Maj. Souleymane Dembélé on Thursday.

This incident echoes previous allegations of abuse. A December report by Human Rights Watch accused Malian troops, along with Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, of executing civilians and burning down homes during operations in central and northern Mali.