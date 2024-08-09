Protests: Poland Demands Nigeria’s Release Of 7 Citizens Accused Of Hoisting Russian Flags

The Polish embassy has said it is working with the Nigerian government to secure the release of seven Polish nationals who were arrested and detained in Kano State during the recent #EndBadGovernancelnNigeria protests.

Among the detained individuals included six students and one lecturer accused of brandishing Russian flags during the protests — a report denied by the Polish government.

The Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrzej Szejna, refuting the claims, stated that the detained individuals were not carrying flags but were merely photographing the protests.

Speaking to the Polish Press Agency, Szejna said the students ”found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. They were not carrying any flags, but It seems they were taking photos and this had been interpreted in this way.”

“Polish consular services are actively seeking their release and are in contact with both the Nigerian authorities and the students’ families,” Szejna added.

The Nigerian authorities who confirmed the arrests to Reuters said they were arrested in relation to the foreign flags displayed during the widespread protests, especially in Kano, where a curfew was imposed.

Spokesperson of the State Security Service (SSS), Peter Afunanya, said the Polish citizens were not targeted but detained as a measure to enforce law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, the University of Warsaw in a statement, confirmed that the detained individuals are affiliated with its Faculty of Oriental Studies and were in Nigeria for a study trip organized by the university.

According to the university, the group’s presence outside their accommodation at night was deemed a violation of local laws by the police.

THE WHISTLER had reported that some of the Nigerian protesters were seen carrying the Russian FLAGS during the ongoing protests in some northern states, especially, Kano and Kaduna.

The Russian embassy in Nigeria in a statement denied any involvement in the actions of the protesters in the country, saying they “are personal choices of the protesters and do not reflect the position or policy of the Russian Government.”

It was also reported that the young protesters, while displaying the Russian flags, were openly calling for a coup d’état by the army.

Nigeria’s military chief, Christopher Musa, said such acts constitute treason, which is punishable by death in the country and is defined by Nigerian laws as any act that among other things ”instigate(s) any foreigner to invade Nigeria with an armed force.”

Youths in Nigeria started the 10-day protests on August 1 against economic hardship and hunger.

The protests, which turned deadly in at least six northern states, have seen dozens killed, said Amnesty International.