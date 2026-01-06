PUBLIC ANGER AGAINST UPND CLEAR… but there is no opposition with a message to whip it up

‎PUBLIC ANGER AGAINST UPND CLEAR – KABIMBA … but there is no opposition with a message to whip it up

‎Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says there is clear public discontent against the UPND administration but no clear opposition to mobilise it.



‎And Kabimba said the people might see a UPND post 2026 which may run in the direction of consolidating itself in power and destroying all the democratic credentials achieved so far since 1991, if the opposition did not mobilise themselves.



‎In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kabimba said there was clear public discontent against the UPND.

