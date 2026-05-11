PUBLIC GATHERING BILL DANGEROUS – XHUZWAYO



Political observer Xhuzwayo Phiri has criticized the proposed Public Gathering Bill of 2026, warning that it could threaten freedoms of assembly and expression in Zambia.





Speaking to Zambian Post reporter Jane Banda, Mr. Phiri said the Bill would require police notification and approval for any public gathering involving three or more people. He noted that failure to comply could result in fines, imprisonment, community service, or probation.





Mr. Phiri accused President Hakainde Hichilema of moving away from his earlier promises to protect democratic freedoms, adding that the law could negatively affect citizens’ constitutional rights and political participation.