PUBLIC INTEREST- PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SEEKS 2ND TERM FROM HIS HOUSE – KBN TV  EDITORIAL

PUBLIC INTEREST- PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SEEKS 2ND TERM FROM HIS HOUSE





A KBN TV EDITORIAL



Attorney General’s claim on Sunday interview that Government can bury the late former sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu without the family citing public interest, opens a new dimension to President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued stay at his private residence while presiding on national matters.





If the Government’s argument to sue ECL’s family is public interest, we would like to see the same measure of conviction and aggression to be applied to tell President Hichilema that it’s in public interest from the citizens who voted for you, to rule them from a designated national house as opposed to his private residence.





We have heard arguments that there is no law that compels Mr. Hichilema to move to Nkwazi House, but the law of morality must be applied equitably not when it suits the Government.





If Government can use public interest to compel a Pretoria High Court to rule that public interest overrides private family interest, it follows therefore that President Hakainde should move to State House in public interest.





Very little attention was paid to calls for Mr. Hichilema to move to State House, but his Government’s action to sue a grieving family cititing public interest has just given new meaning to the argument that he too should move to State House in public interest.





As he seeks a send term of office next year to continue presiding over national affairs from his private residence, voters will have to view his bid from the lenses of public interest.





Whichever way the South African Court ruling will go in the appeal case, public interest for the Office of the President has just received new meaning and President Hakainde might as well consider parking and moving to State House to demonstrate he respects public interest.