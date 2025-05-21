Public outrage as Johann Rupert joins Ramaphosa in Trump meeting



South Africans have taken to social media to express outrage after reports that billionaire Johann Rupert, the country’s richest man will accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to a high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, today, Wednesday.





The meeting, aimed at repairing strained U.S.-South Africa relations, has sparked accusations of undue influence by white monopoly capital and deepened public frustration over inequality.





Rupert, a prominent Afrikaner businessman, reportedly facilitated the talks following Trump’s controversial claims of a “white genocide” against South African farmers and his decision to grant refugee status to 49 white South Africans.





While it remains unclear if Rupert was part of the official delegation, his role in securing the meeting has drawn sharp criticism.

“This is a scheme by Rupert to tighten imperialist control,” posted some social medis users





Other social media users drew parallels to the Gupta family’s alleged state capture, questioning why Rupert’s involvement has not faced similar scrutiny. “Rupert owns SA, and Ramaphosa is his plus 1,” commented another use on X,

highlighting resentment over economic disparities rooted in apartheid-era privilege.





The meeting is expected to address trade, South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric, which Ramaphosa has previously debunked.





However, for many South Africans, the presence of Rupert a symbol of wealth and power has overshadowed diplomatic discussions, reigniting debates about who truly holds sway in the nation’s corridors of power.





As the dust settles, the Ramaphosa administration faces growing pressure to address public concerns over elite influence and ensure transparency in its international engagements.