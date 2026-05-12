🚨 PUBLIC PROTECTOR ISSUES WARNING TO SOUTH AFRICANS OVER PHALA PHALA COMMENTS 🇿🇦⚖️



The Public Protector South Africa has officially warned that insulting the Public Protector or Deputy Public Protector could lead to criminal charges, a fine of up to R40,000, or even 12 months in prison.





The warning comes after growing public debate following the Constitutional Court’s recent judgment involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala scandal.





HERE’S WHAT THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR SAID:



According to the office, many South Africans are confusing the Constitutional Court ruling with the Public Protector’s own investigation into the Phala Phala matter but the two are completely separate.





The Constitutional Court case only dealt with whether Parliament acted lawfully when it stopped impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa under Section 89 back in December 2022.





The Public Protector says:

✔️ It was NOT part of the parliamentary process

✔️ It was NOT part of the Constitutional Court case

✔️ Its own Phala Phala findings remain legally valid and unaffected





WHAT THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR INVESTIGATED:



The office’s Report No. 12 of 2023/2024 focused on:

• Possible Executive Ethics Code violations by President Ramaphosa

• Conduct of SAPS members linked to the burglary at Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo in February 2020

• Allegations surrounding how the matter was handled after millions in foreign currency were allegedly stolen from the farm





The Public Protector says the Constitutional Court judgment does NOT overturn, cancel, or review any of its findings or remedial actions linked to the investigation.





THE BIG WARNING:



The office also reminded South Africans that under Section 9(a) of the Public Protector Act, insulting the Public Protector or Deputy Public Protector is considered a criminal offence.





Possible penalties include:

• A fine of up to R40,000

• Up to 12 months imprisonment

• Or both



However, the office says South Africans are still free to engage in lawful criticism and public debate, as long as it does not cross into unlawful insults or attacks.





The Phala Phala saga is now escalating on multiple fronts from Parliament to the Constitutional Court, and now the Public Protector’s office.





Do you think public officials should be protected by laws against insults… or does this threaten freedom of speech?





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#SouthAfrica #PhalaPhala #Ramaphosa #USA