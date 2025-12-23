PURE SELF BELIEF DROVE MY PENALTY SAVE, MWANZA REVEALS



CHIPOLOPOLO goalkeeper Willard Mwanza has credited sheer self-belief and confidence for his heroic penalty save that kept Zambia in the game during their tense AfCON Group clash last night against Mali.





The 28-year-old Power Dynamos shot-stopper emerged as one of the standout performers on the night after denying Mali from the penalty spot creating a chance for Chipolopolo to later fight back with a Patson Daka comeback goal to earn Zambia a hard-fought point.





Mwanza said he never doubted himself when the referee pointed to the spot as he trusted his instincts despite the pressure of the moment.





“It was pure self belief that helped me stop that penalty,” Mwanza said.



The Power Dynamos goalkeeper explained that saving penalties is something he has always been confident about, adding that belief in his own ability gives him an edge even in high-pressure situations.





His save not only lifted the team’s spirits but also swung momentum in Zambia’s favour, giving the Copper Bullets the confidence to stay in the contest against a determined Malian side.





Mwanza’s performance earned praise from fans and teammates alike who saved football fans back home from headaches and high blood pressure





Zambia now moves forward to their second clash on Thursday, at 19:30 at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca against Comoros, a team who is looking to scrape off the Zero point in group A.



Kalemba