Pusha T elaborates on why he distanced himself from Kanye West

Pusha T reflected on his relationship with Kanye West once again during an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music on Thursday. In doing so, he added some context as to why the two long-time collaborators are no longer friends. The interview arrives ahead of the release of Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort Em Out.

“I feel like me and Ye, we don’t gel,” Pusha began. “Where I am right now in my life, I’m not with anybody who ain’t on my team, especially when I’ve been on your team. He has this thing with him where he champions and he stands next to anybody and everybody who don’t f*ck with me. And, I don’t get that. I don’t understand that.”

He continued: “You say things about the music and the things that we’ve created. I don’t understand that. Why? Why would you ever say anything negative about any music that we created together when you know what we create together and what we have created together is what– you know it slaps. He obviously, for whatever reason, has an issue. I don’t even care what his issue is.”

Pusha T originally spoke at length about his falling out with Kanye West during a candid interview with GQ, earlier this year. He told the outlet that he doesn’t respect his former collaborator as a “man” and can’t to hide that opinion of him while they’re together.

“We made some great sh*t, bro,” Pusha said at the time. “We did… He’s a genius. And his intuition is even more genius level, right? But that’s why me and him don’t get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don’t think he’s a man. He knows it. That’s why me and him don’t click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He’s showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people.”

When Clipse dropped their first single for the new album, “Ace Trumpets,” back in May, West admitted on X (formerly Twitter) that he missed their friendship. “I miss me and Pusha’s friendship,” he wrote at the time. The two worked on a number of songs together over the years including “Runaway,” “Mercy,” and more.