Pusha T says he and Kanye West never saw “eye to eye” even when they were friends

Pusha T has revealed that he and Kanye West never saw “eye to eye” even when they were friends.

Sitting down for a chat with The New York Times’ Popcast, Pusha offered some insight into the dynamic between himself and his controversial former label boss.

The Clipse rapper said: “I don’t even know if I ever held my tongue. I always spoke to everything. But what you do with that information, in taking advice or perspective from me, that’s what you do. But I don’t regret any of it.”

King Push added: “I mean, we made great music. Outside of music, we’re nothing. Outside of that, his principles, his morals, his mindset — we don’t see eye to eye hardly ever and we never have.”

Sitting down for GQ earlier this month, the Virginia rapper did not speak fondly of West.

He said: “The one thing that I can say about [Ye] is that he knows that every issue that he’s having and crying about online right now, I’ve told him distinctly about those things. He don’t talk to me like he talks to others.”

Push continued: “His intuition is even more genius-level, right? But that’s why me and him don’t get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him. He knows I don’t think he’s a man. He knows it.”

“And that’s why we can’t build with each other no more. That’s why me and him don’t click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He’s showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people.”