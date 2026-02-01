PUT IT IN WRITING EVEN THOUGH YOU HAVE NO AUTHORITY-PF NAKONDE MP TELLS LUBINDA GROUPING





MEDIA STATEMENT RESPONSE



My attention has been drawn to media reports suggesting my expulsion from the Patriotic Front (PF).





I wish to state that I have not received any official communication from the party regarding this matter. As a dedicated member and Provincial Youth Treasurer for Muchinga Province, I understand that such significant decisions follow a clear internal procedure and are not conducted through media statements or social media.





Until I am formally served with official communication on the party’s letterhead, bearing the clear signatories and details of the authority behind it, I remain a loyal member of the Patriotic Front. I believe it is prudent to await proper and lawful channels of communication, especially in the current climate.





Sincerely,

Hon. Lukas Simumba, MP

Nakonde Constituency

Patriotic Front Member & Muchinga Province Youth Treasurer