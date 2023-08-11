PUT THE INTERESTS OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE FIRST- UPPZ CHALLENGES UPND GOVT AS IT CLOCKS 2 YEARS

By New Dawn Newspaper Reporter

The United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) Leader, Charles Chanda, has challenged the new dawn administration to put the interests of the Zambian people first by quickly addressing the fundamentals that are collapsing the economy.

In a statement, Mr Chanda says as the administration marks its second year in office this month, the government must take swift measures to lower the cost of living, stabilize the exchange rate and deal with major economic drivers.

“The local economy has experienced significant strain in the last one year, with many Zambians feeling the pinch due to the inconsistency of fuel prices, unaffordable mealie-meal prices, and issues surrounding the Konkola and Mopani copper mines.” He said

The opposition leader said he has observed that the government has not done well in these areas and must put in significant effort to work with the private sector to control the key fundamentals of the economy.

“The cost of living is rising every day, and Zambians are feeling the pinch. We need to quickly deal with the fundamentals that are collapsing the local economy and implement long-term measures to improve the local exchange rate against the dollar and the cost of living,” He said.

He emphasized that failure to address these economic challenges promptly could lead to severe consequences for the Zambian people. He has since urged the government to prioritize the needs of the citizens, take bold steps, including partnering with the private sector, to reverse the current economic trend.

“As we mark the second year of this new dawn administration, I urge the government to prioritize the needs of its citizens. We need to work together and ensure that the Zambian economy is stable, and the people are not deprived of their basic needs,” he added.