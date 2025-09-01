Putin and Zelensky and I will meet together- Trump

US Leader, Donald Trump says a trilateral meeting between himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “will happen” — but likely not before the war continues “a little longer.”

He dismissed the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky but insisted a three-way summit would take place with his involvement.

“A tri would happen. A bi, I don’t know about, but a tri will happen,” Trump told the Daily Caller. “But you know, sometimes people aren’t ready for it.”

Trump has separately met with both Putin and Zelensky to hear their conditions for ending the war. Ukraine has shown support for a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal, but Russia has rejected making concessions and has refused to recognize Zelensky as a legitimate leader, citing the suspension of elections in Kyiv due to the invasion.

Moscow has suggested lower-level talks before a potential summit, but Zelensky dismissed the idea, calling it another stalling tactic as Russia continues drone and missile attacks across Ukraine.

Trump emphasized his relationship with Putin as a possible way to push for a meeting but added, “Maybe they have to fight a little longer” before peace talks can progress. He compared the situation to children fighting on a playground before being ready to stop.

The war, now in its third year, has become Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II, with estimated casualties reaching 1.4 million, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. This includes about 250,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian troops, with thousands more killed each week.

While Trump has ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, he suggested post-war air support could be considered to bolster Kyiv’s defense.