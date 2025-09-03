Putin asserts U.S. under Trump is receptive to Russia’s Ukraine position

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Tuesday that the country is finally finding a sympathetic ear in the U.S. under President Donald Trump, claiming the two governments have reached a “mutual understanding” over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking during a visit to China, Putin contrasted Trump’s approach with that of former President Joe Biden, accusing Biden of ignoring Russia’s justifications for its invasion. “The (Trump) administration is listening to us,” Putin said, adding, “Now we see this mutual understanding, it’s noticeable. We are very happy about this and hope this constructive dialogue will continue.”

The remarks came after Putin met Slovakian President Robert Fico following talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. Still, Trump has signaled impatience with Russia’s unwillingness to engage in U.S.-backed peace initiatives, warning of “severe consequences” if progress stalls. Ending the three-year war remains one of Trump’s top foreign policy priorities, underscored by his recent summit with Putin in Alaska.

Putin’s trip to China coincided with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, where he joined Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once established as a regional security forum challenging U.S. sway in Central Asia, the SCO has steadily expanded its global influence. After the gathering, Putin held one-on-one talks with Xi and was scheduled to attend a massive military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion.

Despite his conciliatory tone in Beijing, Putin’s comments revealed little movement in Russia’s entrenched stance. Western officials continue to accuse him of using peace discussions as cover while Russia presses ahead militarily. However, Putin hinted at limited room for compromise, particularly on security arrangements for postwar Ukraine. “It seems to me that there is an opportunity to find consensus,” he remarked, though he offered no details, according AP’s report.

Putin reiterated that NATO membership for Ukraine remains unacceptable but stressed he never opposed Kyiv joining the European Union. He also opened the door to cooperation with the U.S. at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a flashpoint in the conflict. “We can work with our American partners,” he said, adding that Russia could collaborate with Ukraine on the plant’s future “if favorable conditions arise.”