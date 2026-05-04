US says Navy and merchant vessels have passed through strait

Donald Trump says the US military will guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz – but Iran insists any ships wanting to cross the crucial shipping passage will need its permission.

Here’s what else to know:

Centcom says plan is working: In an update, it says two US-flagged merchant ships have crossed the strait – Iran has yet to comment.

Conflicting messages: Iran says it stopped a US destroyer from entering the strait. US Central Command (Centcom) denies this, saying none of its ships have been struck.

Thousands still trapped: Sailors have been trapped in the waterway since the start of the war – with supplies said to be dwindling, our international correspondent reports.

Oil prices rise again: Oil prices have jumped after Iran said it hit a US destroyer, soaring to $114 per barrel – a 5% rise from the market opening.