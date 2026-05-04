Iran says no vessels passed Hormuz, rejects US military’s claim

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday no commercial vessels or oil tankers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, after the US military said two US-flagged commercial vessels had crossed the strait.

The IRGC also warned that ships violating its declared naval rules would face “serious risks.”

“No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, and the claims by American officials are baseless and completely false,” the IRGC public relations office said.

“Other maritime movements that contradict the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”