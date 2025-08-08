Putin briefs Ramaphosa on his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff in Moscow,

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa today, Thursday.

The call, which took place amid heightened global tensions, saw Putin briefing Ramaphosa on his recent meeting with US Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff in Moscow, focusing on the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for the update, while the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa.

The discussion also touched on a peace initiative endorsed by several African states, including South Africa, signaling a potential collaborative approach to resolving the conflict.