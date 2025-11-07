Putin confronted by 11-year-old girl over the treatment of her uncle injured in w@r with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin was confronted by an 11-year-old girl over the treatment of her uncle while fighting in the ear with Ukraine.

The girl named Kira questioned Putin over why her uncle, wounded in the arm whilst fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war, has been sent back to the “front row”.

Earlier this year, images emerged showing tired and injured Russian soliders gingerly making their way through muddy trenches using walking aids as Putin forced them back to battle.

Kira’s father, Vladimir Pimenov, 36, was k!lled last year while fighting in the Donetsk region. He was awarded the Order of Courage.

Meeting Putin on Red Square in Moscow, the schoolgirl pleaded with Putin to transfer her uncle “to a good hospital in Russia”.

“My uncle is at the front now,” she told the Russian ruler, who was surrounded by religious leaders. “He was wounded in the arm, He was in hospital.”

She added: “They’re not treating him at all, and now they are sending him back on a mission [to fight].

“I would like him to be transferred to a good hospital in Russia.”

Putin appeared rattled, and replied: “We’ll definitely find him, all right?”

Kira, from Siberia, made sure he knew who to look for saying: “[His name is] Anton Fisyura.”

Putin replied: “Certainly. Thank you for remembering him.”

Russia’s president then kissed her on the head and moved on.

Anton has two sons, aged nine and 18. Kira has two other uncles fighting in the war, she said.

She gave Putin a Cheburashka – a Soviet-era toy with huge round ears – which she made.

“I [also] knitted the Cheburashka toy for my uncle Anton, then for uncle Vanya and uncle Yura, who are now defending the Motherland,” she said.

“My toys will definitely bring them luck.”