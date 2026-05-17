BREAKING: PUTIN IS FLYING TO CHINA — AND THE TIMING IS NO COINCIDENCE!!



THE WORLD JUST SHIFTED. ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION?!



Trump just left Beijing. The red carpet was barely rolled up. The 21-gun salute echo had not even faded — and now, Vladimir Putin is already on his way IN.





Let that sink in. 👇👇👇



Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is confirmed to visit Beijing on MAY 20TH — just DAYS after Donald Trump wrapped up his historic summit with China’s Xi Jinping. This is NOT a coincidence. This is a CHESS MOVE. And the whole world just became the board.





🧠 THINK ABOUT WHAT THIS REALLY MEANS:



Trump flew to China — the first US president to do so in nearly a decade — to reset trade, open talks, and pull Xi’s ear away from Moscow.

And before Trump’s plane even landed back home… Putin booked his flight to the EXACT SAME CITY.





Xi Jinping is sitting at the CENTER of the most powerful diplomatic triangle on the planet right now — and he is playing BOTH sides like a grandmaster.





China just hosted Trump with 21-gun salutes, cheering schoolchildren, and a full red carpet.

For Putin? Sources say NO parade. NO elaborate welcome. Just quiet, closed-door, high-stakes conversation.





But do NOT be fooled. Quiet meetings between these two men MOVE THE WORLD.



⚡ HERE IS THE EXPLOSIVE REALITY ON THE GROUND:



Russia and China’s trade has already EXPLODED to $220 BILLION per year. Putin’s Russia is literally fueling China’s energy supply as the Strait of Hormuz burns. These two nations stand — in Xi’s own words — “BACK TO BACK.” And now, the moment Trump walks out of Beijing, Putin walks IN.

This is not routine diplomacy. This is a STATEMENT.





🌍 THIS IS WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING:



China is positioning itself as the MOST PIVOTAL POWER on Earth — refusing to choose sides, choosing instead to be the side that EVERYONE needs





. Xi is meeting Trump. Xi is meeting Putin. Xi is playing the long game while the rest of the world argues on Twitter.



For the first time in HISTORY, China is hosting the leaders of both the US AND Russia in the SAME MONTH — outside of any multilateral summit. This has NEVER happened before. Not once. Not ever.





And what does it mean for Africa? For the Global South? For YOU?



While Western nations fight over tariffs and elections, a NEW WORLD ORDER is quietly being negotiated — in Beijing — without asking your permission.





💥 THE QUESTION NOBODY IS ASKING:



Is Putin’s visit a signal to Trump? A warning to the West? Or is it proof that no matter what America does, Russia and China will NEVER be separated?-TruVision Africa