Putin orders his top officials to draft proposals on possible nuclear weapons testing

Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, November 5, ordered his top officials to draft proposals on possible nuclear weapons testing, a move directly following a statement last week by US President Donald Trump that the United States would resume such tests.

Speaking at a meeting with his Security Council, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s conditional stance: that Russia had always strictly adhered to its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), but that if the United States or any other nuclear power conducted such a test, Russia would be compelled to do so as well, citing an “appropriate and adequate response.”

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov went further during the meeting, telling Putin that recent remarks and actions by the United States which has been engaging in what Belousov called an “accelerated modernization of its strategic offensive weapons” meant that it was “advisable to prepare for full-scale nuclear tests” immediately.

Belousov claimed that Russia’s Arctic testing site at Novaya Zemlya could host such tests at short notice, which would mark the country’s return to Cold War-era atomic posturing after a 35-year moratorium.

Putin subsequently issued his formal instruction: “I am instructing the Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry… the special services and relevant civilian agencies to do everything possible to collect additional information on the issue, analyse it at the Security Council and make agreed proposals on the possible start of work on the preparation of nuclear weapons tests.”

The directive from Putin is a direct reaction to President Trump’s announcement last week that he had instructed the Pentagon to start testing US nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” with Russia and China. This move stirred global concern, as the US last conducted an explosive nuclear test in 1992.

However, the US position has been muddled by clarification from Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who later said the testing ordered by Trump would focus on “non-critical explosions” or systems tests, and would not include nuclear detonations at this time.

Despite this, Trump has continued to suggest that other countries, including Russia and China, are already conducting low-yield, underground nuclear tests in secret.

While the US signed the CTBT, it never ratified it; Russia, conversely, rescinded its ratification in 2023 but maintained it would only conduct an explosive test if the US did so first. Post-Soviet Russia has never conducted a nuclear explosive test, with the last Soviet test occurring in 1990.