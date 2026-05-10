Putin says Russia ready to transport and store Iranian enriched uranium



Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is prepared to once again assist with the transportation and storage of Iran’s enriched uranium amid ongoing efforts to reduce tensions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program.





According to Putin, Moscow remains willing to play a stabilizing role in future diplomatic arrangements connected to Iran’s nuclear activities and regional security concerns.

The proposal is being viewed by analysts as a possible attempt to revive elements of previous international nuclear frameworks in which Russia acted as a custodian for sensitive nuclear material.





The statement comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension involving Iran, Western powers, and ongoing military confrontations across the Middle East.



No official agreement or implementation timeline has been publicly announced following Putin’s remarks.