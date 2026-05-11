Putin Says Ukraine War “Coming To An End” As U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire Holds



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 10 that he believes the war in Ukraine may be nearing its end, marking one of the clearest public signals from Moscow since the conflict began more than four years ago.





Speaking to reporters during Russia’s Victory Day events in Moscow, Putin said the war was “coming to an end” just hours after telling Russian troops that “victory has always been and will be ours” during a scaled-down military parade





The remarks came as a temporary three-day ceasefire, reportedly brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, entered into effect. The agreement also includes a major prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each side.





Despite the diplomatic messaging, fighting has not fully stopped. Ukrainian officials said around 150 combat clashes were recorded along the front line within the first day of the truce, while both Kyiv and Moscow accused each other of violating earlier ceasefire attempts. Ukrainian authorities also reported civilian casualties from Russian strikes during the same period.





Putin also signaled he could be open to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a neutral country, though only after a broader peace framework is finalized. He additionally mentioned former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a possible European intermediary for future security discussions.





For now, analysts remain cautious. Russia still controls nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory, and no final peace agreement appears close. Many observers see Putin’s latest comments as diplomatic positioning rather than confirmation that the war is ending anytime soon.



Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera, NBC News, Euronews, The Hill