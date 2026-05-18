Putin signs decree easing Russian citizenship access for residents of Transnistria.



The Kremlin has officially opened a fast-track path for people living in the breakaway region of Transnistria to obtain Russian citizenship — bypassing several standard requirements, including residency rules and language or history exams.





Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist territory internationally recognized as part of Moldova, has long hosted Russian troops near Ukraine’s border.





Analysts warn the move could mark another phase of Moscow’s “passportization” strategy — expanding Russian influence by turning foreign populations into Russian citizens





Critics fear the policy may eventually provide the Kremlin with political or military justification to deepen its presence in the region under the claim of “protecting Russian citizens.”





Moldova and Ukraine have both raised concerns, calling the decision a growing security risk for Eastern Europe.





Another geopolitical pressure point may now be emerging on Europe’s eastern flank.