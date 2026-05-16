Putin to Visit China Days After Trump-Xi Summit



Vladimir Putin is set to visit Beijing next week for a one-day trip, coming just days after the closely watched summit between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.





The rapid back-to-back diplomacy is drawing global attention, as Beijing increasingly positions itself at the center of major geopolitical negotiations involving Washington, Moscow, and the Middle East crisis.





Analysts say the visit could further highlight China’s growing role as a strategic power broker between rival global blocs.