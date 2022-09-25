PUTTING FACES TO THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT UNZA
Police announced that six out of the twelve deceased persons from the accident had been identified by relatives at press time and these were as follows:
01. Warrant Officer Class Two Supuni Langson driver of the low-bed truck belonging to ZNS.
02. Sunday Chileshe (male) driver of Toyota Hiace minibus, who was aged 29 and lived in Kaunda Square Stage One.
03. Macdese Katembe (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 24 and of Kaunda Square Stage One.
04. Musa Mwanga (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 31 and of Kaunda Square Stage One.
05. Clever Silonga (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 27 and of Kaunda Square Stage One.
06. Ngwila Moses (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 51 and of Misisi compound.
Further posts by social media users identified other victims. The pictures below are of some of the victims.
The accident happened when a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) minibus, Toyota Hiace registration number ARB 2617, collided with a low-bed truck carrying earthmoving equipment early yesterday morning around 6am. The minibus, which rammed into the abnormal load truck, was travelling towards town with 14 Passengers on board. Due to excessive speed, the driver of the Toyota Hiace lost control of the motor vehicle, went over the road separation and hit into the Zambia National Service truck, registration number ZNS 666F, head-on which was in the opposite lanes and travelling towards Munali. The minibus was extensively damaged whole the truck was also damaged beyond repair. The accident occurred near the traffic lights at the entrance of the University of Zambia (UNZA) Great East Road Campus.
In the immediate aftermath of the accident, a horrific scene ensued with bodies and body-parts of passengers scattered across a radius of about 50 meters, indicative of a high-speed impact. Several motorists and pedestrians helped remove mutilated bodies and the injured from the road.
Ten people, including nine passengers from the PSV and male driver Warrant Officer Class Two Spuni Langson the driver of the military vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Five passengers sustained serious injuries and were are admitted at Levy Mwanawasa. One of the injuried passengers died soon after arriving at the hospital whole. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the minibus was carrying women traders who were going to order fresh vegetables and other supplies although the list of casualties suggest a good number of males, most likely going for work. The driver of the minibus was among the dead, who comprised of seven males and four females.Eight bodies of the deceased were deposited in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary while three were taken to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification, post-mortem and burial. Later on, another passenger died at the hospital. This brought the number of the dead to 12.
There was a third vehicle involved in the accident. This was a Toyota Corolla registration number BAD 8759. Though the vehicle sustained a damaged front right fender, damaged right head-lamp and a bent bonnet, the driver, Fred Kadongole, escaped unhurt.- Post Analysis
He probably had no breaks typical of PSV vehicles of late. The other truck accident occured on Lumumba Road not long ago which hit & killed a traffic officer!!!
Can we raise the minimum age for PSV drivers to be the way it was before!
This minibus driver was only 29 and very irresponsible!
Cancel ALL underage PSV drivers!
Raise the age to 40 when maturity kicks in!
If I was President HH, the first ministers I should be firing this week would be Tayali and Mwiimbu!
People have been talking all this time about things going to their dogs on our roads:
1. Drivers driving through red lights at traffic lights.
2. Drivers not stopping and observing 4-way stops.
3. Reckless and dangerous driving by not only PSV drivers but everybody else.
4. People riding on vehicles meant for carrying goods like the notorious Canters and light Vans overloaded during funerals.
5. PSV vehicles operating without Seatbelts including some big long distance buses.
6. Unsafe unmarked roads with very poor signage and in some places, misplaced traffic lights or traffic lights that have never worked.
7. Driving under the influence of a phone
8. Drunk drivers and those under the influence of Chamba! It’s time we invest in breathalyzers and do route alcohol checks for all PSV drivers from stations and all routes! Those who blow positive should have confirmatory testing and should never work as PSV drivers again!
9. Overspending especially talking about the same UNZA dangerous spot where this accident happened.
Engineers, are we waiting for several students to be killed before we redesign this spot? What happened to the idea of a continuous barrier to stop pedestrians from crossing at a point immediately where vehicles are descending from a flight over at very high speeds?
It’s a pity that those who were doing the flight over bridges did not follow the original plan that tried to address all these Safety designs at this spot! It looks like only Sata had better ideas of how to improve Lusaka roads in a manner that prevented vehicle – pedestrian interaction! Those that took over from Sata were just useless clueless hyenas who were just pre-occupied with stealing!
Finally, we need to form One traffic management unit. This duplicity of traffic police and RTSA must be brought under one umbrella with retraining and curbing the roadside roadblock corruption that defeats the whole purpose of enforcing road safety. If people are going to get away with paying a K100 bribe, it is as good as not bringing back roadblocks! In fact, bringing back roadblocks is not the answer Mr Tayali. Road Patrols and E-policing are the answers. We have to use modern technology and do things differently! Let the Cameras start doing the work they were bought for.
Bringing back those corrupt traffic officers on our roads is just adding to the inconvenience and nuisance on our roads!
Start with addressing the age limit for PSV drivers! It’s not wise to lower the age just because you want to empower the youths at the expense of public safety! Just do a small research of the age of drivers who have caused fatal accidents in the recent past. You will realize they are all below 40!
Incisive, concise, holistic response!!!
Bus conductors learning to drive also. These usually over speed.