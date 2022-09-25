PUTTING FACES TO THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT UNZA

Police announced that six out of the twelve deceased persons from the accident had been identified by relatives at press time and these were as follows:

01. Warrant Officer Class Two Supuni Langson driver of the low-bed truck belonging to ZNS.

02. Sunday Chileshe (male) driver of Toyota Hiace minibus, who was aged 29 and lived in Kaunda Square Stage One.

03. Macdese Katembe (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 24 and of Kaunda Square Stage One.

04. Musa Mwanga (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 31 and of Kaunda Square Stage One.

05. Clever Silonga (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 27 and of Kaunda Square Stage One.

06. Ngwila Moses (male) passenger on the minibus who was aged 51 and of Misisi compound.

Further posts by social media users identified other victims. The pictures below are of some of the victims.

The accident happened when a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) minibus, Toyota Hiace registration number ARB 2617, collided with a low-bed truck carrying earthmoving equipment early yesterday morning around 6am. The minibus, which rammed into the abnormal load truck, was travelling towards town with 14 Passengers on board. Due to excessive speed, the driver of the Toyota Hiace lost control of the motor vehicle, went over the road separation and hit into the Zambia National Service truck, registration number ZNS 666F, head-on which was in the opposite lanes and travelling towards Munali. The minibus was extensively damaged whole the truck was also damaged beyond repair. The accident occurred near the traffic lights at the entrance of the University of Zambia (UNZA) Great East Road Campus.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, a horrific scene ensued with bodies and body-parts of passengers scattered across a radius of about 50 meters, indicative of a high-speed impact. Several motorists and pedestrians helped remove mutilated bodies and the injured from the road.

Ten people, including nine passengers from the PSV and male driver Warrant Officer Class Two Spuni Langson the driver of the military vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Five passengers sustained serious injuries and were are admitted at Levy Mwanawasa. One of the injuried passengers died soon after arriving at the hospital whole. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the minibus was carrying women traders who were going to order fresh vegetables and other supplies although the list of casualties suggest a good number of males, most likely going for work. The driver of the minibus was among the dead, who comprised of seven males and four females.Eight bodies of the deceased were deposited in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary while three were taken to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification, post-mortem and burial. Later on, another passenger died at the hospital. This brought the number of the dead to 12.

There was a third vehicle involved in the accident. This was a Toyota Corolla registration number BAD 8759. Though the vehicle sustained a damaged front right fender, damaged right head-lamp and a bent bonnet, the driver, Fred Kadongole, escaped unhurt.- Post Analysis