QATAR’S LNG GIANT GOES DARK: WORLD’S LARGEST EXPORTER SHUT DOWN BY IRANIAN DRONE STRIKES





Ras Laffan, Qatar’s massive LNG complex and the planet’s single biggest source of liquefied natural gas, has stopped all shipments following Iranian drone attacks on March 2, 2026.





The facility, which supplies roughly 20% of global LNG, is now in full force majeure. This marks the longest export halt since 2008.





European natural gas prices have already spiked more than 30% in reaction.



Industry estimates say every extra week of outage could remove around 5.6 million tonnes of supply from the market. Restarting the complex’s liquefaction trains is expected to take weeks even after the immediate threat ends.





Traders and analysts are now openly discussing the nightmare scenario: a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz. If that happens, roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and a third of its LNG would lose their main export route overnight.





Energy-intensive sectors are already feeling the heat. Bitcoin miners and other high-consumption industries that rely on cheap gas are watching margins evaporate by the hour.





The Middle East just reminded the world how fragile the global energy system really is.



HT WHALE INSIDER