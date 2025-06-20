R. Kelly is reportedly scared for his life following his recent overdose in prison

According to members of R Kelly’s legal team, he broke down in tears during a phone call from prison recently.



R Kelly continues to push for his freedom, and according to TMZ, he’s feeling more uneasy than ever behind bars. Members of his legal team recently spoke with the outlet, revealing that he broke down during a phone call this week.

“He’s emotional, and he cried intermittently on the phone call,” attorney Nicole Blank Becker explained. “Again, out of fear for his life.”

Earlier this month, the disgraced artist allegedly overdosed in prison and had to be hospitalized. Allegedly, he was placed in solitary confinement, and given an increased dose of medication just two days later. He allegedly began to feel extremely ill as a result and was rushed to the hospital. Kelly has since been released, but his legal team suspects alleged foul play.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” attorney Beau B. Brindley alleged. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”

Before the alleged overdose, Kelly’s team filed an emergency motion demanded his immediate release from prison. In it, they alleged that terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood gang leader Mikeal Glenn Stine told the singer that authorities allegedly offered him freedom in exchange for killing him.

Allegedly, Stine decided to back out at the last minute and tell Kelly about the alleged plot instead. That decision didn’t come without a cost, however. Allegedly, another member of the Aryan Brotherhood has now been ordered to kill both him and Kelly.

The Chicago-born performer was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges in 2021, and of more crimes including child pornography and enticing minors for sex in 2022. He was sentenced to 31 years, meaning his scheduled release date is December 21, 2045.