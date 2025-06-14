R. Kelly Says Nazis Are Trying to Kill Him in Prison, Files Emergency Motion to Be Released

R. Kelly claims his life is at risk in prison and is asking for immediate release. His legal team says a murder plot involving prison staff and the Aryan Brotherhood was set in motion at the North Carolina prison where he’s serving a 30-year sentence for sex crimes.

According to TMZ, court papers include a sworn statement from Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill inmate and known Aryan Brotherhood leader. Stine says prison officials offered him freedom in exchange for killing Kelly. The alleged plan was for Stine to murder Kelly, take the blame, and then be quietly released or transferred.

Stine says he almost went through with the plot in March. He approached Kelly’s unit but backed out at the last moment. He later informed Kelly directly and said he’s willing to take a polygraph test and testify.

Now, Kelly’s lawyers say the danger has escalated. Another Aryan Brotherhood member has reportedly been ordered to kill both Kelly and Stine. The prison allegedly has several other gang members who could act on those orders.

Besides the emergency release motion, Kelly has also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case. Beyond safety concerns, home confinement would also let him focus on his music and potentially continue his career.