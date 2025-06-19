R. Kelly’s Lawyers Plead for Trump Pardon After Prison Overdose Scare



By: TMZ



Lawyers representing embattled R&B singer R. Kelly have formally requested a presidential pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump, just a day after the artist was reportedly hospitalized due to a drug overdose.





The legal team claims their client is being targeted in what they describe as a calculated plot against him while in prison, suggesting the overdose may not have been accidental.





The plea for clemency, though symbolic given Trump is no longer in office, aims to draw public attention to what the lawyers allege are injustices in R. Kelly’s legal battles.





R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation and racketeering, in a case that drew international attention.