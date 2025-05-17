R1.4 Million spent on failed budget speech attempts, MPs demand answers



As South Africa braces for a third attempt to deliver the national budget speech, Members of Parliament are raising concerns over the R1.4 million spent on two previously failed sittings.





The botched sessions, held on 19 February and 12 March at the Nieuwmeester Dome, have sparked debate about fiscal accountability at a time when economic pressures are mounting.





According to parliamentary reports, the costs covered logistics and operations for the disrupted sittings, which failed to proceed due to procedural and political disputes.





With the third budget speech looming, MPs are pressing for transparency on how these funds were allocated and what measures will prevent further wastage.





The public, already frustrated by economic challenges, is watching closely. “This is taxpayer money,” said one MP, speaking anonymously. “We need clarity and assurance that Parliament is prioritizing the nation’s needs.”





As the government prepares for the upcoming session, all eyes are on whether it can deliver a budget that addresses South Africa’s pressing issues without adding to the financial burden of failed attempts.