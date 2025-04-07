R800 Million from Zimbabwe Election Budget Funneled to Wicknell Chivayo Companies

A South African company contracted to supply Zimbabwe’s 2023 election materials transferred more than R800 million to firms linked to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, according to a confidential report by South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

The report, submitted to authorities including the South African Police Service, South African Revenue Service and Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit, shows that Ren-Form CC – awarded a no-tender contract by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) – received R1.1 billion from Zimbabwe’s treasury. Of that amount, just R300 million appears to have been retained by the company, with the bulk transferred to Chivayo-controlled firms, notably Intratrek Holdings and Dolintel Trading Enterprise.

The payments, made between April 2023 and May 2024, are under scrutiny for suspected corruption and money laundering. The FIC flagged Ren-Form’s bank accounts for suspicious activity, citing rapid fund movement, luxury purchases, and transactions inconsistent with the account profiles.

The deal first attracted attention after a falling out between Chivayo and his associates, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, over the sharing of proceeds. Leaked audio recordings and messages suggested kickbacks were paid to senior Zimbabwean officials, though Chivayo has denied wrongdoing and apologised to key figures, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZEC chair Justice Priscilla Chigumba, for any “adverse impression” caused. He blamed his two associates for the leaks.

The FIC report outlines significant price inflation in procurement. A central server quoted online at R90,000 was invoiced at R23 million. Ballot papers, biometric registration kits, tents, and non-flushing toilets were all supplied at inflated prices, with the excess reportedly forming “commissions” for intermediaries.

The biometric kits, initially quoted at US$5,000, ballooned to nearly US$16,000 in final invoices. Comparable kits were purchased by the UNDP for just US$3,600 during Honduras’ 2021 elections.

In addition to R1.1 billion paid to Ren-Form, Zimbabwe’s treasury also paid R156 million directly to Edenbreeze, a Chivayo-owned firm, ostensibly for “architectural, engineering and other technical services.”

The FIC tracked further outflows from Chivayo’s companies to a web of entities and individuals. Payments included R351 million to Asibambeki Platinum Group, R36 million in personal account car purchases, and millions more to car dealerships, law firms, and even a cosmetics brand.

Despite the mounting evidence, Zimbabwe’s Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe into the matter has seemingly stalled, raising concerns over political interference and the protection of high-ranking officials.

Ren-Form denies any wrongdoing or involvement in corrupt practices. Chivayo, frequently photographed alongside President Mnangagwa, also maintains his innocence.