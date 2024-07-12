Rachel Lindsay’s Ex-Husband Demands $16K In Spousal Support

Rachel Lindsay was instantly drawn to Bryan Abasolo when they first met at the Bachelorette show.

Rachel appeared in The Bachelorette’s thirteenth season, made an immediate connection with Bryan, and gave him the benefit of the doubt.

In 2019, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mexico. However, earlier this year, Bryan filed for divorce.

Rachel claims she learned of his divorce, which he filed in January of this year through a text message.

Bryan is now claiming that Rachel is exploiting the divorce to win over the public’s sympathy as he requests an increase in alimony payments.

Following Lindsay’s denial, Bryan Abasolo has reiterated his demand for significantly higher spousal assistance.

The 44-year-old responded in a petition on Tuesday, July 2, to his ex-wife’s assertion that he is “not in need” of financial support during their ongoing divorce.

Abasolo has argued that he needs support to maintain their “marital standard of living”.

Rachel also claimed in a June 26 filing obtained by PEOPLE that; Bryan’s claims were “not supported by competent evidence and far exceed the actual marital lifestyle and his need.”

Bryan also claimed he needed more money from Rachel to survive, according to a TMZ report.

Rachael is currently offering to provide him with $9,882 in assistance per month.

However, according to court records that the outlet was able to get, he requires roughly $16,275 each month to make ends meet.

Bryan, who is a chiropractor, claims he makes $1,341 a month and that all of the money is used to pay bills.

He claims that “there is nothing left after I pay monthly expenses,” per the documents that were retrieved.

In the past, Rachel claimed that the divorce filing caught her off guard but Bryan claims that this is untrue and that she is merely “making a PR play to garner public sympathy.”

The couple still resides in their marital residence, but Bryan claims he has been visiting friends to escape the “toxic environment” there.

To prevent him from using the house, he claims that Rachael has changed a number of passwords.

In court filings, Rachel claims, however, that she makes roughly $61,019 a month, and she thinks Bryan’s income might be closer to $13,413.