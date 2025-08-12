RADAR AND MISSILE COURSES LAUNCHED AT AIR DEFENCE SCHOOL





Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Air Defence Command (ADC) Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Brig Gen Michael Mwansa Mukuka, has urged Radar and Missile student personnel to work hard and strive for excellence.





Brig Gen Mukuka was speaking when he officially opened number Eight General Duties Radar and Missile Officers course and number Nine Radar and Missile Operators’ Airmen course on Monday, 11 August, 2025.





The Air Defence Command AOC guided the students to exhibit high levels of morale in the execution of their duties in line with the Air Defence School mandate.





“The training you are about to start today will be vigorous but it will enable you to learn how to handle sophisticated equipment. I urge you to maintain high levels of discipline and loyalty as these are prerequisites for all military personnel,” Brig Gen Mukuka said.





He further urged the students to pay particular attention and put in their best as the branch they will be joining performs one of the primary functions of the Air Force.





Brig Gen Mukuka thanked the ZAF Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, for making the conduct of the course possible through the Command’s vision, which is anchored on ‘effective leadership, welfare, morale and combat readiness to defeat all threats, including hunger.





The AOC ADC instructed the students to always maintain high standards of morale, ethics and norms throughout the duration of their course.





The AOC Air also paid a Courtesy Call on Twin Palm Camp Commandant, Brig Gen Pasmo Pasi.





Meanwhile, ZAF Twin Palm Station Commander, Col Gigi Handima, said the Radar and Missile specialist course is meant to provide adequate knowledge and skills required for the Officers and Airmen to be able to effectively operate Radar and missile equipment. He said the Officers’ course will equip the Officers with Command and leadership skills.





Col Handima was elated to host the specialist course at Air Defence School and pledged that the Station will provide the necessary logistical and administrative support needed for the course.



He also encouraged the students to focus on learning and maintain discipline as it provides the backbone of effective learning.





Col Handima also advised the students not to indulge in activities that may derail their focus from learning and affect their health.





The course participants include Junior Commissioned Officers and Junior Non-Commissioned Officers.



Zambia Air Force – Defence and Support.