RAE HAMOONGA APPOINTED POLICE COMMISSIONER FOR WESTERN DIVISION



FAREWELL NOTE



Dear friends and colleagues,



As I take a step forward in my career, I wish to share that I’ll be leaving my role as Police Public Relations Officer to take up a new assignment as Police Commissioner for Western Division.





Serving in the Public Relations Office has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. I’ve had the privilege of working with many amazing colleagues, partners, and members of the media — people who made every challenge worthwhile and every achievement meaningful.





To some of you, we will still meet in my line of duty, though not as often as before. But rest assured, my commitment to service and to the ideals of our Police Service remains the same.





Thank you for the teamwork, the friendship, and the unwavering support over the years. I carry these memories with me as I begin this new chapter.





With gratitude and warm regards,



Rae S. Hamoonga



Police Commissioner – Western Division

