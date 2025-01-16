RAE HAMOONGA SAYS HE HAS NOT IMPREGNATED TWO NEWLY RECRUITED OFFICERS

Lusaka, January 15, 2025 – I Rae Hamoonga wish to categorically refute the baseless and defamatory allegations being circulated on social media platforms, including a Facebook page under the name “TOP STORIES Hachishka Hakabepa.

“These false claims alleging misconduct by me Rae Hamoonga are not only unfounded but are also a blatant attempt to tarnish my reputation and that of the Zambia Police Service.

I strongly deny the accusations of impregnating two newly recruited female police officers in exchange for promotions, as well as claims of making illicit offers of K50,000=00 to silence individuals spreading these fabrications.

I further challenge them to produce these two newly recruited and impregnated female police officers as alleged.

As a law-abiding citizen and a senior officer entrusted with the mandate of upholding justice, I have taken appropriate legal measures to address these defamatory statements bordering on libel.

I have officially reported the matter to the police, and I am pursuing legal redress to ensure that those responsible for propagating these lies are held accountable before the courts of law.

I am urging members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing or endorsing unverified information that seeks to harm individuals and institutions without evidence.

To those disseminating these falsehoods: be reminded that the law protects every citizen from defamation and malicious harm.

Justice will prevail, and accountability will be sought in accordance with the law.

The public is encouraged to report any criminal or defamatory activity to the police and to rely on verified channels for accurate information.

Together, we can uphold the rule of law and foster a responsible digital environment.

Rae Hamoonga POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER