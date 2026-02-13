Raheem Sterling has signed for Feyenoord after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent

The England international winger has signed for Feyenoord after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent in January, ending a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge and opting for a fresh start in the Netherlands.

The 31-year-old had been without a club since his departure from Chelsea during the winter transfer window. Despite receiving multiple offers from clubs in England and across Europe, he chose to join Feyenoord, where he will work under former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.

“As a free agent, I’ve had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter,” he said.

“Having spoken in great detail with Robin, I’m confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team. Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me, and one I’m ready to embrace. Honestly, I’m just excited to get started.”

Feyenoord are currently second in the Eredivisie, trailing league leaders PSV by 17 points, and are pushing for Champions League qualification.

Van Persie welcomed the signing, saying: “Naturally it’s a fantastic feat that we’ve managed to convince a player of Raheem’s calibre to sign with us.

“His football resume speaks for itself. He’s a player whose qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt, and I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season.”

Sources indicate that around 18 clubs were interested in signing the winger, who agreed a settlement package on the final 18 months of his Chelsea contract, reportedly worth more than £300,000 per week.

His exit brought to an end a disappointing period in west London. Signed for £47.5 million in 2022, he managed 19 goals and 15 assists in 81 appearances for Chelsea. He did not feature for the club this season after being sidelined by former manager Enzo Maresca. Last season, he was loaned to Arsenal but scored just once in 28 appearances.

The move to Feyenoord represents a significant shift for the forward, who enjoyed the most successful spell of his career at Manchester City. During his seven years at the Etihad Stadium, he scored 131 goals in 339 matches, winning four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

He will now hope that a switch to the Eredivisie, known for its attacking style of play, can revitalise his career and help him rediscover the form that made him one of England’s most influential attackers.