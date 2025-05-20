Ramaphosa admits ANC faces uphill battle to regain public trust



President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the African National Congress (ANC) is grappling with serious challenges in regaining the trust of South Africans ahead of the 2025 local government elections.





Addressing the ANC Northern Cape Provincial Executive Committee during an induction session on May 16, Ramaphosa stressed the urgency of reconnecting with communities and directly addressing their concerns.





He acknowledged that the party’s declining support at the polls reflects growing public frustration with poor service delivery, high unemployment rate, persistent poverty, and a string of corruption scandals.





The ANC, which has governed since the advent of democracy in 1994, suffered a major blow in the 2024 general election, with its parliamentary majority plunging to 40%, pushing the party into a coalition government for the first time.





Ramaphosa urged ANC branch leaders to anchor themselves in local communities and to serve with integrity. He also issued a stern warning against the appointment of unqualified individuals to government positions, cautioning that such practices further undermine the party’s credibility.





“The road to renewal starts with accountability and genuine service to the people,” Ramaphosa said.