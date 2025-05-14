Ramaphosa awaits U.S. confirmation after Trump announces visit amid diplomatic strain



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that South African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are expected to visit the White House next week for high-level talks aimed at easing tensions between the two nations.





However, Ramaphosa’s office has pushed back on the announcement, stating that they have yet to receive formal confirmation from the White House regarding the proposed visit





The potential meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic friction, sparked in part by Trump’s controversial claims of a “genocide” against white Afrikaner farmers and the U.S. decision to grant refugee status to some Afrikaners, the move which South Africa dispute.





Should the visit proceed, discussions are expected to focus on trade relations, diplomatic cooperation, and a range of bilateral concerns.