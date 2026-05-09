Ramaphosa Breaks Silence After ConCourt Ruling On Phala Phala Impeachment Case

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he respects the Constitutional Court’s ruling. The case followed the Economic Freedom Fighters’ challenge over Parliament’s impeachment process.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the Presidency accepted the judgment on Friday. The ruling focused on Parliament’s handling of the Section 89 impeachment proceedings.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa respects the Constitutional Court’s judgment and reaffirms his commitment to the Constitution, the independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law,” said Magwenya.

Phala Phala Scandal Triggered Inquiry

The case began after a 2022 theft at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Thieves reportedly stole foreign currency from the property.

Later, Parliament appointed an independent panel to investigate the matter. Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo chaired the panel.

In November 2022, the panel released its findings. It said Ramaphosa could have questions to answer. The concerns involved possible constitutional and anti-corruption law breaches.

As a result, Section 89 of the Constitution came into focus. The section allows Parliament to remove a president under certain conditions.

However, the National Assembly rejected the panel’s report in December 2022. The ANC used its majority to block the impeachment inquiry.

A total of 214 MPs voted against the motion. Meanwhile, 148 MPs supported it.

EFF Challenges Parliament’s Decision

After the vote, the Economic Freedom Fighters approached the Constitutional Court. The party argued Parliament failed to hold the President accountable.

Furthermore, the EFF wanted the court to overturn Parliament’s decision. It also asked lawmakers to reconsider the matter.

The Constitutional Court delivered judgment on Friday, 8 May 2026. The EFF argued Parliament acted irrationally during the vote.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa defended his conduct throughout the investigations.

“President Ramaphosa maintains that no person is above the law and that any allegations should be subjected to due process without fear, favour or prejudice,” Magwenya said.

In addition, Magwenya urged South Africans to respect the court’s judgment and judicial institutions.

Previously, the Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank cleared Ramaphosa on parts of the matter. In 2023, the SARB found no exchange control violations linked to the farm cash.

However, criminal investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation continue.

Since 2022, the EFF has repeatedly demanded Ramaphosa step aside. The party has also staged protests in Parliament and the courts.