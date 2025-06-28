Ramaphosa cancels Spain trip as GNU faces collapse over DA ultimatum



President Cyril Ramaphosa abruptly canceled a planned trip to Spain today amid a deepening crisis within Government of National Unity (GNU).





The move comes as the Democratic Alliance (DA), threatens to exit the GNU following a heated dispute over ministerial accountability.





Tensions escalated after Ramaphosa sacked DA Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield for an unauthorized trip to the United States earlier this year.





In response, the DA issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding the removal of ANC ministers, including Thembi Simelane and Nobuhle Nkabane, implicated in corruption allegations.





The DA accused Ramaphosa of applying double standards, warning that failure to act could lead to their withdrawal from the coalition.“The president has chosen to remain in the country to monitor developments,” said Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, confirming the cancellation.





The DA is set to announce its decision at a press conference now at 3 PM, with speculation rife that their exit could destabilize the GNU.





As the nation awaits the DA’s next move, all eyes are on Pretoria for what could be a defining moment in South Africa’s political landscape.