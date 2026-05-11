Ramaphosa Condemns Violent Protests Targeting Foreign Nationals



President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly condemned recent violent protests targeting foreign nationals, describing them as “acts of opportunists” exploiting the grievances of poor communities.





In a statement released Monday, Ramaphosa said the unauthorised identity checks, harassment, and attacks on foreign-owned shops “do not represent the views of South Africans” and “will not be tolerated.”





While acknowledging that undocumented migration strains healthcare, housing, and jobs, the president rejected xenophobia and lawlessness. He highlighted government efforts including increased border interceptions, deportations, and planned labour inspections.





The remarks follow weeks of anti-illegal migration demonstrations in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, and other areas, some of which turned violent. Several African countries have urged their citizens in South Africa to remain vigilant.





Ramaphosa emphasised that all residents, citizens and foreigners alike, are equal before the law.