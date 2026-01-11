Ramaphosa declares, “The ANC is here to stay” as party marks 114 years



ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has boldly asserted that the African National Congress (ANC) will remain a central force in South African politics for years to come, insisting that the historic liberation movement is “here to stay” as it marked its 114th anniversary.





Speaking today, January 10 at the ANC’s annual January 8 Statement delivered at Moruleng Stadium, outside Rustenburg in the North West, Ramaphosa responded to critics predicting the party’s demise.





“Many have said the ANC is going to die,” he said, referencing doubts about the party’s future amid electoral challenges. “They have said this in the entire 114 years and we are still around. We are going to be around for the next 114 years as the ANC whether they like it or not.”





The address comes as the ANC faces significant political headwinds. After the 2024 general election, the party lost its outright parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid and now governs through coalition arrangements at national and provincial levels.





Polling and analysts have also pointed to growing public frustration with service delivery failures and socio‑economic challenges, particularly at the local government level.





To counter these pressures, Ramaphosa framed 2026 as a “Year of Decisive Action”, calling on members to reconnect with communities, strengthen grassroots structures, and tackle poor municipal services. He urged party branches to become more active in addressing local problems and warned that inactive branches would be replaced.





The ANC anniversary celebration attended by cadres, alliance partners and diplomatic guests was not only a moment to celebrate history but to set a rejuvenation agenda ahead of the 2026 local government elections.





Ramaphosa emphasised organisational renewal, improved service delivery, and economic transformation as priorities to restore public trust and reinvigorate the party’s relevance.





Despite facing criticism and internal pressure, Ramaphosa’s declaration underlined the ANC’s confidence in its continued role in shaping South Africa’s political future, even as it confronts