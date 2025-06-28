Ramaphosa defends firing of Whitfield amid DA backlash



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday, 26 June 2025, the removal of Andrew Whitfield as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, following an unauthorized international trip to the United States.





The decision, enacted under Section 93(1) of the South African Constitution, prompted a public statement from Ramaphosa today, Friday in response to criticism and “distortions” from Whitfield and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.





Ramaphosa clarified that Whitfield’s dismissal stemmed from his failure to obtain presidential approval for the trip, violating long-standing rules governing Executive members.





These protocols, emphasized during the 7th administration’s induction and a March 2025 Cabinet meeting, mandate that all international travel by ministers and deputy ministers requires the President’s express permission. “Mr. Whitfield deliberately chose to violate this rule,” Ramaphosa stated.





The President revealed that Whitfield anticipated his dismissal, as evidenced by a subsequent apology letter. Ramaphosa also informed Steenhuisen of the decision beforehand, citing precedents like the 1995 dismissal of Deputy Minister Madikizela-Mandela and the 2007 removal of Nosizwe Madlala-Routledge for similar breaches.





He dismissed DA claims linking the decision to unrelated issues as baseless and rebuffed Steenhuisen’s request to delay the announcement until after a DA Federal Executive briefing, asserting his constitutional prerogative.





Tensions escalated as the DA, entitled to nominate Whitfield’s replacement, has issued an ultimatum to Ramaphosa, demanding the dismissal of several African National Congress (ANC) ministers accused of corruption.